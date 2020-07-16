July Heat and Humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some extra clouds and a passing shower kept many areas just shy of 90 degrees for the first time in 20 days over central Virginia. Tracking a weather disturbance and weak cold front. These features will cause a scattered shower and thunderstorm to form through Friday afternoon.
That front will slide south for the weekend. Most places look to remain storm free Saturday and Sunday. While heat and humidity will build. The heat index or feels like temperatures during the afternoons this weekend and next week will be near or exceed 100 degrees for central Virginia!
Thursday night: Isolated to scattered shower, downpour, thunderstorm risk. Mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge, over the Shenandoah Valley. Severe weather over norther WV, western MD to PA. Partly cloudy otherwise. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny and tropical. A shower/storm risk in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday and Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Sparse rain chances. Highs in the 90s. Feeling hotter with muggy air. Lows in the 70s.
Monday through next Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and sticky. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 70s. Heat index, or feels like temperatures will be near or exceed 100 degrees in the afternoons!
