Hot & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front is tracking north, a few early morning showers have moved out. however, as we progress through the day additional shower and storm chances will be with us. A cold front to our west will bring a better chance for more widespread activity Friday. Expect a steamy Weekend, with a few late day showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few t-showers, High: around 90
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy , showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
