GRAB THE UMBRELLA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching warm front has created mostly cloudy conditions across our area Today. As conditions continue to heat up this afternoon, showers and a few storms will develop. While no severe weather is expected, some storms could produce a period of heavy rain and gusty wind. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is currently moving east. We will have a better chance for widespread showers and storms Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise with real feel conditions nearing one-hundred degrees. The Weekend will not be a wash out but expect to experience high heat and humidity and scattered late day showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !