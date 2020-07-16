Former Virginia Sen. John Warner donates $150K to establish new scholarship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former Virginia senator is helping teach the next generation of political and civic leaders in the commonwealth.
John Warner donated $150,000 to establish a new scholarship at the University of Virginia Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership. Larry Roberts, the institute’s director, says the scholarship will help ensure anybody in the state who wants to become a public leader can afford the program.
“He believes i Sorensen’s mission. He believes in bipartisanship, working together to build trust and solutions, and he loves the University of Virginia, and what it did for him and his life. So, that combination works for us,” the director said.
Roberts says Warner is still very engaged with the institute, and that he will participate in its candidate training program next week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.