Dairy Market will soon be home to drive-in movie nights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -People in Charlottesville will soon have a new fun, family-friendly activity they can do together all from the comfort of their own cars.
Stony Point Development Group is partnering with the Virginia Film Festival to kick off a summer film series right at Dairy Market, turning cinema into charity.
The first film is set for Saturday, July 18.
“We wanted some exposure to the Dairy Market. We’re not going to open until sometime in the fall, so we said, ‘The building’s predominately done, the parking’s done, so how do we get people on site safely?‘” Stony Point Development Director of Marketing Jodi Mills said.
Tickets for the first movie have already been given out to deserving recipients: “Some were open to the public, but we really wanted to focus in and say thank you to the first responders and healthcare workers. We did also set aside some tickets for City of Promise,” Mills said.
It is a limited series, and there will only be two opportunities - August 1 and August 29 - for you to pull into the parking lot and enjoy a film, and both will be for a good cause.
“The charity is in our own backyard here, which is the City of Promise. So there will be a $20 minimum donation for the tickets,” Mills said.
Tickets for the next two drive in movies are not yet on sale, but should be available soon. All proceeds will go to City of Promise.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.