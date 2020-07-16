COVID-19 impacting real estate in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Redfin, home sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time the week ending July 5.
The real estate market in central Virginia is humming right now, as well.
Jim Duncan with Nest Realty says despite this, there are a lot of uncertainty in the market, and it’s harder to steer potential buyers toward where they may want to settle down.
“The market doesn’t like uncertainty, and neither do buyers. It’s harder to advise people on where to live, because we don’t really know what’s going to be there anymore. You look at the number of businesses in Charlottesville-Albemarle area, but around the country, that are shutting down that are the hubs of downtowns and we’re not sure yet which ones are going to survive as we come out of the pandemic,” Duncan said.
Duncan adds the uncertainty about the school year is also a factor in the housing market.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.