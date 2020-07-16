Albemarle High School senior helping to collect COVID-19 data

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Since the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an overload of information online. However, one rising Albemarle High School senior has been using data science and programming to make it easier to find and understand COVID-19 research.
“There’s so much information out there about the coronavirus, but some of it is really hard to read, or just really hard to find,” rising AHS senior Emily Chang said.
Chang hasn’t been in the classroom for months, but that didn’t stop her from collecting COVID-19 data.
“Recently, the EPA ended up rolling back some of the air pollution regulations, and even though this is temporary, it just seemed a little bit odd. So I looked into the justifications that EPA ended up providing,” Chang said.
In April, Chang applied to the Coronavirus Visualization Team (CVT), which was founded by a student at Harvard. The organization helps to better collect and visualize COVID-19 data.
“The goal of CVT is to counter this ‘infodemic,’ which is information overload or misinformation,” Chang said.
Throughout her research, Chang has been mentored by a group of Harvard undergraduates.
In high school, Chang was a research intern at the University of Virginia working alongside a professor in civil engineering. She also is part of the math club and forensics club, as well as other STEM-related activities.
“I helped a bunch of girls from Central Asia and in the Middle East with spreading the message of STEM in their communities,” Chang said.
She’s thankful for those who work behind the scenes for CVT, because she believes they’re the ones who spread the message to others about the developing research.
“We have a wide network of data analysts, a lot of writers who actually type up the reports. They also push our message forward and across the world,” Chang said.
When her research is complete, Chang is hoping to send the data she collected to a professor at Harvard.
