Albemarle County police assist Greene County deputies in vehicle chase

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One man was arrested Tuesday following a police pursuit involving the Albemarle County Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a media release, the Albemarle County Police Department assisted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit.
At around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, a vehicle that Greene County deputies were chasing entered Albemarle County on Seminole Trail.
The chase ended on Seminole Trail near Hilton Heights Road and the suspect was taken into custody.
Soloman Nazar has been charged by the Albemarle County Police Department with a felony charge of eluding police, a misdemeanor charge of failure to abide a traffic signal, and reckless driving by speed, which is a misdemeanor.
