Albemarle County considers going back to phase two

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle supervisors are currently considering returning the county to phase two of reopening amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisors are expected to hold a special meeting some time next week, where they will discuss sending a letter to Governor Ralph Northam.
On July 1, Virginia went into phase three of the Forward Virginia reopening plan. During an update from county health officials Wednesday night, supervisors expressed concerns about whether the county and other localities were moving too fast.
“The daily cases in July have been higher than they’ve been in the previous months, our positivity rate is up, so the trend right now is a little disconcerting,” Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway said. “Based on the last few weeks, our July numbers compared to the prior months, and as we watch around the country other places spiking, we have that kind of concern.”
The date for next week’s meeting hasn’t been set, but Gallaway expects a decision of some kind will be made at that meeting.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.