Albemarle County businesses go to boot camp

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some Albemarle County small business owners went to boot camp Thursday.
The free virtual venture was put on by Albemarle County Economic Development and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.
The aim was to help businesses enhanace their online presence.
Some of the takeaways for owners: understand your audience, figure out what platform will work best for you, and realize there is going to be a cost to doing business.
“Communications strategies are not free” Gregory Dorazio, the small business counselor for the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center said. “You’re gonna spend time, you’re gonna spend money or you’re gonna spend both. One of the biggest dangers to small business is burning huge amounts of time in a space that’s not right for you so we want to make sure that you get a plan, that you have an approach”.
This was the first of four boot camps scheduled for this month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.