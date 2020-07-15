Webb dominating campaign fundraising in 5th District race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Cameron Webb is out-fundraising his republican rival in Virginia’s 5th District race.
Second quarter campaign finance numbers are in, and show Dr. Webb has raised $850,623.67 so far. Meanwhile, republican Bob Good has raised $75,674.51.
Political experts expect this race to be a tight one, drawing plenty of money and attention, after Good, who is conservative, won the nomination over incumbent Denver Riggleman.
Dr. Webb now has more than $453,000 on hand to spend on his campaign. Good has about $68,000.
