Waynesboro High School renovation is mostly on time

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro School Superintendent, Jeffrey Cassell, says the Waynesboro High School renovation project is on-time except for the rear addition.
He says it's now enclosed and work is just starting on the inside, but it's a few weeks behind due to weather and materials issues.
Otherwise, Cassell describes the inside of the school as mostly punch list items that includes some floor refinishing and some painting on the third floor.
He says construction workers will be out of the building by the 28th and what’s left to do will not interfere with day-to-day operations.
