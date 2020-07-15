Waynesboro City Council considering using grant money to help the homeless in local shelters

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time, Waynesboro City Council is considering using Community Development Block Grant money to help the homeless in local shelters.
If Council votes 'yes', about $30,000 would go to the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) to help sustain operations and help move people forward from homelessness.
WARM’S Director, Debra Freeman-Belle, says homelessness is a need at the forefront outside of a national pandemic and adds that it’s more important than ever to work together to find ways to meet those needs.
“More people have less income or have less stability. No one knows what tomorrow or the next day brings,” Freeman-Belle stated. “And so you have people who are at risk who have never been at risk. You have people who are unstable who have never been unstable. You have people who are homeless or a step away from homelessness who have never had to make those decisions.”
Waynesboro city leaders recently chose to allocate $50,000 of Care Act funding to the Valley Community Services Board (VCSB) to help fund emergency motel stays and help people move into housing.
