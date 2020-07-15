Virginia adopts workplace safety standards during COVID-19 pandemic

According to a governor’s office release, newly-adopted standards require all employers to mandate social distancing measures and face coverings for employees in customer-facing positions and when social distancing is not possible, provide frequent access to hand washing or hand sanitizer, and regularly clean high-contact surfaces. In addition, new standards require all employees be notified within 24 hours if a coworker tests positive for the virus. Employees who are known or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 are not allowed to return to work for 10 days or until they receive two consecutive negative tests.