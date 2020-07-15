VCU students will return to campus in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU announced that students will be returning to campus in August.
VCU says classes will be taught either in-person with social distancing, online or a hybrid format.
The school says students will get an email soon with updated information on their courses.
Any student who plans to live on the Monroe Park Campus this fall must test negative for COVID-19 before moving in.
VCU will provide the tests.
Students and staff will also get “back to campus” kits that include a face covering and sanitizer.
