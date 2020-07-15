UVA professor shares perspective on Charlottesville statues at online discussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the future of Charlottesville’s two Confederate monuments has not yet been decided, discussions have already begun.
University of Virginia Professor of Architectural History Louis Nelson hosted a conversation on Wednesday as part of a series on equity from the Tom Tom Foundation and United Way.
Nelson shared ideas about the importance of monuments, both in a historical context, and what they represent in 2020.
“We need to recognize that monuments can be the expression of white authority,” he said. “We as a nation are finally being forced to grapple with the very visible and public ways of historic inequities.”
During the discussion, Nelson said the reason these conversations are happening is that there are crises ongoing.
“We’re at a crisis of community as a result of the COVID pandemic, but I think we’re also at a crisis of community because we, as a nation, are maybe finally being forced to grapple with in very visible and public ways the historic inequities.”
Nelson was also asked about UVA’s role in symbolism, and he said he thinks some buildings should be renamed. However, he said he struggled when trying to decide the future of the Thomas Jefferson statue.
The future of Charlottesville’s statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is still a legal matter following a lawsuit that prevented their removal before state law was changed.
