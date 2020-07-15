UVA leaders disappointed after weekend of ‘Midsummers’ gatherings

I’ve heard that a few students have defended this behavior by arguing that as young, healthy adults, you are not at risk of contracting any serious health conditions even if you test positive for COVID-19. To be clear, such an argument should be seen by each of us as repugnant to any idea of fundamental decency towards our fellow citizens. The idea that choosing to forgo wearing a facial mask is a mark of vigor, health or vitality is – to be blunt – selfish and ignorant. You should wear a mask to prevent droplets escaping your own mouth and nose, thus protecting those around you who may be more vulnerable for any number of reasons. Circulation of droplets possibly containing the virus is particularly risky in enclosed spaces, such as a bar or other social gathering space.