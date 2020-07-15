Sign Shop helps shield students from coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As University of Virginia students return to grounds in a few weeks, one shop in Charlottesville is helping shield the UVA community from the coronavirus.
“We started this process back in March when this happened,” Warren Wood of Capital Construction & Renovations for Facilities Management said.
Wood has been making plastic shields in the Sign Shop for months.
“Everybody’s using this. Healthcare to your grocery stores, convenience stores, everybody’s got these now,” Wood said. “It’s still in high demand, that you know, colleges are moving towards this now.”
So far the shop has installed 409 plastic shields in different locations across Virginia.
“We produced about 100 for the health system,” Wood said. “And around 250 right now for academic, with orders coming in daily.”
Scott Clough is the associate director for Design Services with Facilities Management. He says he knows the future is uncertain, but is hopeful the shields will do their part to protect everyone.
“It’s hard to know what the next six months is going to bring, but we’re just trying to do everything we can to provide a safe environment,” he said. “We want to create a good learning experience for the students and we want to keep everyone safe while they’re doing it.”
With students and faculty coming back to UVA soon, Wood hopes the shop can keep everyone healthy during the uncertain upcoming semester.
“The overall goal is to protect as many people as we can and stop the spread and keep everyone safe,” he said.
The Sign Shop has completed putting plastic barriers in the law library. They’re now talking about installing shields in front of instructor podiums. No decision on that has been made yet.
