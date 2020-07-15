Scattered Shower and Storm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more southerly wind flow has pumped up the dew points and relative humidity. Only a stray rain risk tonight and Thursday for central Virginia. Tracking a stronger storm system over the Mid-West. Most of its energy will pass to our north through Thursday night. The Shenandoah Valley is most favored for a shower and thunderstorm later in the day into Thursday evening.
Turing a little hotter and more humid through the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will form during mainly the afternoon and evening hours through mid next week.
Day 20 in a row now of 90+ degree heat for Charlottesville (at CHO)! 21 days in a row is the record set in late July, early August 2016. If there are extra clouds and a shower/storm earlier in the afternoon, that could keep the temperature just shy of reaching 90 degrees.
Wednesday night: Isolated shower risk. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm and more humid. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog late.
Thursday: Partly sunny and humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/storm risk. Light southwest breeze.
Thursday night: A scattered shower/storm chance in the evening. Mainly for the Shenandoah Valley. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday, through the weekend: Hazy, Hot and humid. An isolated shower, downpour, thunderstorm chance. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 70s.
Monday through next Wednesday: Scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Very hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 70s.
The heat index, or feels like temperature will be near or a above 100 degrees at times during the afternoon.
