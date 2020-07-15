NTSB releases final report on fatal VSP helicopter crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the deadly 2017 Virginia State Police helicopter crash in Albemarle County.
The report, released July 13, includes the cause of the crash that took the lives of VSP Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates.
The NTSB finds the pilot lost control and was not trained to recover from a “vortex ring state.” This is when diverging airflow around the rotors causes a severe loss of lift, and the helicopter can go out of control.
In this case, the helicopter crashed and caught fire in rural Albemarle County.
Cullen and Bates were following then-Governor Terry McAuliffe’s motorcade after the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2017. They both died at the scene of the crash.
