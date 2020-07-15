The muggies are back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southerly wind is causing humidity levels to rise. The higher the dew point and relative humidity, the more uncomfortable it is. Try to limit your outdoor time especially during the afternoon and early evening. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will increase our shower and thunderstorm chances for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, with scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 99s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 72
Sunday: Partly sunny , showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
