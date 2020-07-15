The muggies are back

Tracking a cold front

July 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 12:43 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southerly wind is causing humidity levels to rise. The higher the dew point and relative humidity, the more uncomfortable it is. Try to limit your outdoor time especially during the afternoon and early evening. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will increase our shower and thunderstorm chances for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, with scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 99s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 72

Sunday: Partly sunny , showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

