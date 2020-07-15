Louisa Co. Sheriff’s Office releases name of Lake Anna drowning victim

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Sunday’s drowning as Nathaniel R Mines, 50 of Alexandria, VA. Further investigation determined that Nathaniel Mines was on a small flotation raft when the wind blew him a considerable distance from his boat. He left the flotation and attempted to swim back to the boat. He was observed changing his mind and attempting to return to the raft, when he went under and his friends lost sight of him. The area was searched by several marine units including those of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Inland Fisheries, Coast Guard, Fire & EMS without success. His body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team.