Louisa Co. Sheriff’s Office releases name of Lake Anna drowning victim

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have identified the victim of an apparent drowning at Lake Anna from over the weekend.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, July 15, that 50-year-old Nathaniel R Mines died Sunday, July 12.
Investigators say the Alexandria man was on a small flotation raft Sunday, when the wind blew him a “considerable” distance from his boat. Mines left the raft and tried to swim back to the boat, but then changed his mind. It was when Mines was trying to swim back to his raft that he went under and his friends lost sight of him.
Mines’ body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team.
07/15/2020 Release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office:
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Sunday’s drowning as Nathaniel R Mines, 50 of Alexandria, VA. Further investigation determined that Nathaniel Mines was on a small flotation raft when the wind blew him a considerable distance from his boat. He left the flotation and attempted to swim back to the boat. He was observed changing his mind and attempting to return to the raft, when he went under and his friends lost sight of him. The area was searched by several marine units including those of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Inland Fisheries, Coast Guard, Fire & EMS without success. His body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team.
