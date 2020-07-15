International students across the U.S. relieved after federal regulation dropped

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - International students at the University of Virginia and colleges across the country no longer have to worry about their future at their schools or in the U.S.
On Tuesday the Trump Administration walked away from a policy it put forth last week that would force students to either transfer schools or be deported if their college was fully online in the fall.
Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit against the rule.
A federal judge said Tuesday the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would rescind the policy, bringing relief to many international students.
”I’m really grateful. This whole series of events has really showed how much people are willing to make sacrifices and go out of their way to support international students in the U.S,” Helena Lindsay, a third-year UVA international student said.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said in a statement following the ruling, “As a University, we assure you that we will continue to stand with, support, and advocate for our international students.”
