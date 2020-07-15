Heat and humidity rise

By David Rogers | July 15, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 8:00 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north will slowly begin to drift east over the next several hours. A more southerly wind will increase temperatures and humidity. With the moisture content increasing, there is a remote chance for an isolated thundershower later Today. Our scattered storm chances will increase starting Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon and early evening. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy , Low: low 70s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, a few storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy , scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

