Dr. Cameron Webb discusses return to school at virtual Town Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The next steps for schools as they consider reopening in the fall was a focus at Wednesday night’s virtual town hall with physician Cameron Webb.
The Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District shared his insight at the event, hosted by the Virginia Education Association and Cville Dems.
As school boards in central Virginia weigh a return to the classroom, parents may have to decide whether they send their kids back. Dr. Webb has made his decision.
“You see the picture behind me?” Webb asked, motioning to a photo of his two children. “When I think of those two going back to school, it’s a different thing, you know? I’m not playing any games. There’s just too many variables for us to feel safe sending our kids back to school.”
This discussion comes as cases are rising in Virginia. In the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there is a seven-day positivity rate of 8.4%, the highest since late April.
“I want to be clear,” Webb said, “that’s not because we’re doing more testing. We’re actually seeing more COVID.”
Webb laid out eight points that must be considered while making return to school decisions. Among them: what to do if someone tests positive.
“Cases are going to happen in your school,” he said. “They’re going to happen in that space. And the way that you react to them, that’s going to be really important. Not just that individual case and the ability to close down a pod, but what’s your threshold for saying, ‘hey, this just isn’t working for us?‘”
Beyond classroom safety, Webb also identified internet problems that some may face during online learning.
“That’s one conversation in the city of Charlottesville,” he said. “It’s another conversation in the county. It’s another conversation in Madison. It’s another conversation in Buckingham.”
One other potential problem: what if University of Virginia students return to grounds?
“UVA students traditionally have operated in somewhat of a bubble from the community more broadly in a lot of ways,” Webb said. “And I think some people are betting on that bubble. I don”t know that I would bet on that bubble.”
Webb also shared that after he returned from a family trip to Tennessee for the July 4th weekend, he was tested for the Coronavirus, but it came back negative. He says his results were available in less than 24 hours, which he says is critical in monitoring positive tests in schools.
