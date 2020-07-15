COVID-19 cases spike at Cedars Healthcare in Charlottesville

Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By Riley Wyant | July 15, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 12:59 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville long-term care facility is seeing its COVID-19 case numbers nearly quadruple.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported an outbreak in progress at Cedars Healthcare Center on Friday, July 10, with 10 cases on record.

As of Wednesday, July 15, VDH reports 36 cases at the facility. It is unclear whether those cases are people living there of staff members.

NBC29 has reached out to Cedars Healthcare Center for comment.

