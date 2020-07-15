Albemarle County supervisors approve some lumber mill exceptions, funding for housing help

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors approved some requests for special exceptions by Yancey Lumber Mill in Crozet.
The mill is allowed a reduction in setbacks and slightly adjusted hours of operation. That helps to bring the mill into compliance and make way for future construction. However, the mill did not get approval to increase permitted sound levels.
Community members who spoke were concerned about the potential increased sound levels and wanted the mill to comply with existing sound ordinances.
“The mill has been out of compliance with these for quite some time, with significant negative impact on neighbors and other community residents. There are well established adverse physical and mental health impacts of noise pollution. And noise pollution is not green,” said Lillian Mezey who lives in White Hall.
Albemarle County supervisors also approved a request for more than $1 million in federal funding, which they will utilize to help with housing and rental assistance. The funding would come from the virginia community development block grant (CDBG).
Supervisors propose several uses for the funding related to housing, including $615,000 for rental assistance and $550,000 grant to help move the homeless into permanent housing.
