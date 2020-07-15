Albemarle Co. approves grant program to help businesses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new program aims to give businesses a boost in Albemarle County.
Members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, July 15, to discuss and approve the Lift Business Grant program. The program will distribute a total of $1.25 million in CARES Act funding to cover any coronavirus-related expenses.
Many businesses are eligible to apply for the program, but preference will be given to women, minority, and or veteran-owned businesses, as well as those businesses within the hospitality community. For questions about eligibility, please email economicdevelopment@albemarle.org.
“The hospitality and tourism industry has been particularly hit by the pandemic,” Roger Johnson with Albemarle Co. Economic Development said.
The application process is set to open later in July, and grant awards will be announced in August.
07/15/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved today the launch of the Albemarle County Lift Grant, a relief initiative to provide 100 grants to local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, for costs incurred due to the public health emergency including ongoing expenses such as payroll, rent, insurance, or other operating expenses or adaptive costs such as the purchase of e-commerce equipment, website creation or upgrade to online sales.
Applications will be considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with preference given to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries. Applicants must provide proof of COVID-related impact.
Eligible businesses must be located in Albemarle County, have been established for two years, have at least two employees, be for-profit, have a current business license, and be current on March 1st business taxes. Self-employed, home-based businesses, banks and financial operations, non-locally owned and operated franchises, and vape, tobacco, gambling, sex-related industries and weapon manufacturers are ineligible for funding. For questions about eligibility, please email economicdevelopment@albemarle.org.
The Albemarle County Lift Grant Program has a budget of $1.25 million and is funded through an allocation of CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund received by Albemarle County from the state.
The application process, administered by the Community Investment Collaborative, will open later this month. Any businesses interested in applying should submit an inquiry form by visiting www.albemarle.org/businesscovid19 beginning today. Businesses interested in learning more about the program and asking questions about eligibility should attend a webinar, scheduled for Monday, July 27 at 12 pm. Grant awards will be announced in early August with funds distributed in mid-August.
