Albemarle Co. approves grant program to help businesses

Eligible businesses must be located in Albemarle County, have been established for two years, have at least two employees, be for-profit, have a current business license, and be current on March 1st business taxes. Self-employed, home-based businesses, banks and financial operations, non-locally owned and operated franchises, and vape, tobacco, gambling, sex-related industries and weapon manufacturers are ineligible for funding. For questions about eligibility, please email economicdevelopment@albemarle.org.