Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a hot July day. Thanks to a northeast wind, humidity is a little lower. You still need to hydrate yourself and put on sunscreen. As high pressure drifts east a southwest wind will begin to boost temperatures and humidity later this week into the Weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will approach our region. Shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase Thursday into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, not as humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
