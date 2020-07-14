Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a hot July day. Thanks to a northeast wind, humidity is a little lower. You still need to hydrate yourself and put on sunscreen. As high pressure drifts east a southwest wind will begin to boost temperatures and humidity later this week into the Weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will approach our region. Shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase Thursday into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !