VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-car crash in Orange County that killed two people.
Emergency crews responded to the area of the Lahore Road and Lake Orange Road intersection around midnight Tuesday, July 14.
According to the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, one person was thrown from the vehicle while a second person was still trapped inside. Both died at the scene.
07/14/2020 Release from Orange Volunteer Fire Company:
OVFC firefighters answered a single vehicle accident just after midnight near the intersection of Lahore Road and Lake Orange Road.
First arriving, Medic 23 and Chief 23-1 found a single vehicle with one occupant thrown from the vehicle and a second occupant trapped still inside. Squad 23 arrived and assisted with stabilization on the overturned vehicle for EMS to assess the second trapped occupant.
Unfortunately, both occupants of the vehicle had succumbed to their injuries prior to any Fire Rescue unit arriving on scene.
Lahore Road has been reopened to traffic as of earlier this morning.
Virginia State Police is handling the accident investigation.
