UVA supports decision to rescind ICE rule on international students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is thanking those who spoke out against a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision to rescind the rule as a court hearing was getting underway Tuesday on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The University of Virginia issued the following statement:
“The University supports the decision to rescind this policy, which would have added tremendous uncertainty to an already difficult situation for international students at UVA and institutions all over the country.
UVA supported Attorney General Herring’s request for an injunction against this policy and provided materials to support the complaint filed in that matter, which has been mooted by rescission of the policy.
UVA academic leaders were also in the process of working with our international students to keep them in compliance with this now-rescinded rule.
We thank the many members of the UVA community who spoke out against this proposal and the harm it would cause to the international students who contribute so much to our University.”
