UVA doctor on team that discovers gene responsible for glioblastoma

UVA doctor on team that discovers gene responsible for glioblastoma
The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By Andrew Webb | July 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 4:24 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers from all over the world including at the University of Virginia made some headway in identifying cells leading to the deadliest form of brain tumor.

Doctor Hui Li was a part of a group that discovered a gene that causes gioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Li says the current treatment of chemotherapy and radiation only extends a patient’s life expectancy by an average of two and a half months.

“We’re not there yet, so we really need something better to treat this deadliest form of cancer,” Li said.

Li hopes that this cell discovery will lead to a better method of treating gioblastoma.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.