UVA doctor on team that discovers gene responsible for glioblastoma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers from all over the world including at the University of Virginia made some headway in identifying cells leading to the deadliest form of brain tumor.
Doctor Hui Li was a part of a group that discovered a gene that causes gioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer.
Li says the current treatment of chemotherapy and radiation only extends a patient’s life expectancy by an average of two and a half months.
“We’re not there yet, so we really need something better to treat this deadliest form of cancer,” Li said.
Li hopes that this cell discovery will lead to a better method of treating gioblastoma.
