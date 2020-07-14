Turning More Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple tolerable July days, the humidity and dew points will increase mid week and will last through the weekend and into next week. Along with highs temperatures in the 90s. Charlottesville is heading toward the longest stretch of 90+ degree days in a row. So far there have been 19 days in a row. 21 days is the record set in 2016.