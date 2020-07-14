Turning More Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple tolerable July days, the humidity and dew points will increase mid week and will last through the weekend and into next week. Along with highs temperatures in the 90s. Charlottesville is heading toward the longest stretch of 90+ degree days in a row. So far there have been 19 days in a row. 21 days is the record set in 2016.
Remaining dry through Wednesday morning. As it becoming more muggy, a remote shower, thunder risk will form during the afternoon and evening. Most places look to stay dry.
A more tropical air mass with highs in the 80s and 90s late week and weekend. A couple of weather disturbances and a weak cold front nearby will cause an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm to develop.
Tuesday night: Temperatures falling through the 80s and 70s. Lows in the 60s. Fair sky. Comet NEOWISE will be visible low on the northwest horizon late this evening and to the northeast predawn.
Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny, hot and more humid. A stray risk for a shower/storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Friday through the weekend and early next week: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and tropical. A scattering of showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming during mainly the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the 80s and 90s. Lows in the 60s and 70s.
