Some Waynesboro teachers ask school leaders to delay in-person teaching

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Some teachers are calling on Waynesboro city school leaders to avoid in-person classes for now.
Three Waynesboro teachers addressed the school board Tuesday night sharing their COVID-related concerns, which included Waynesboro’s rising number of COVID-19 cases and threats to their own health, and ventilation in the classroom with Virginia’s high humidity.
Sixth-grade teacher, Amber Lipscomb, is asking administrators to trust teachers to develop an all-virtual teaching model that she says would provide equity in learning and safety for students and staff.
“With these impossible restrictions like six feet apart, same direction goes against all collaboration and practices that we do as teachers,” Lipscomb said. “And I am scared that our kids, especially my two that are just now going into the public school system, to already develop a hatred of school based on those harsh restrictions.”
Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell, who talks with the Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District weekly, says the plan to reopen schools isn’t perfect but is as safe as it can be.
