RPS approves fully virtual learning for first semester this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Board has approved fully virtual learning for the first semester this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board approved the plan on Tuesday night with an 8-1 vote after several hours of public comment.
There will be a full report presented to the board at each meeting updating the status of virtual education as the board monitors the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board discussed a total of five options that included the following:
- Plan A offers a fully virtual option, a hybrid option with two days of in-person learning a week, and a fully in-person option for students with the most need.
- Plan B offers both a fully virtual and fully in-person option.
- Plan C breaks it down by grade, fully in person and fully virtual options for elementary students, while middle and high schoolers would all have to learn from home.
- Plan D is virtual for almost everyone except for students with the most academic need, they would be in class every day.
- APPROVED: Plan E is fully virtual for everyone for the first semester of the year.
“I just want to acknowledge how difficult this is. As I’ve shared and as many of you have shared, there is no one right solution and no matter what path we take this will cause inconvenience or hardship for some group of people,“ Superintendent Jason Kamras said.
The only member of the school board to vote against the motion was Jonathan Young.
