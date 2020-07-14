Political analyst says Biden currently favored to win the presidential election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to an analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, if President Donald Trump’s poll numbers stay the same, then Joe Biden could be on his way to a landslide win in the fall.
J. Miles Coleman says for the past six weeks, the Democratic nominee has had a stable eight-to-nine point lead over Trump.
Coleman says this year differs from 2016 because Hillary Clinton’s lead varied significantly. Also, now, Trump is an incumbent who will have to run on his record.
He also says Democrats should not celebrate just yet.
“You get to become president by getting 270 electoral votes, and I think something that I should note in our ratings as well is, we have Biden favored in 268 electoral votes right now. So, he’s not quite over the top,” Coleman said.
Coleman also believes the coronavirus pandemic and the president’s response to it will play a major role in November.
