Plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in, providing a northeast wind which has lowered humidity levels. Temperatures will remain above normal for the remainder of the week. Eventually as high pressure moves east humidity will begin to rise by Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will enhance our chances for scattered late afternoon and evening storms by late week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, not as humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
