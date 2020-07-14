Greene County supervisors approve water fee increase

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to increase the county’s water fees.
The plan raises the water service facility fee from its current $30 a month starting next year. The fee would go up every year for the next four years, until it reaches $39 a month. Prices by year would be:
· $30/month in 2020
· $33/month in 2021
· $35/month in 2022
· $38/month in 2023
· $39/month in 2024
The increase would pay for the Greene County water supply and treatment project and costs of new facilities - including the White Run Reservoir project. That’s to be built just off Dairy Road in Ruckersville. It is expected to increase supply for the growing Ruckersville area, which supervisors agree is greatly needed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.