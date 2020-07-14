WATCH LIVE: Governor Northam coronavirus briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a briefing on COVID-19 in Virginia. He started the briefing by saying “We are seeing some troubling numbers with COVID-19 cases in some parts of Virginia.”
Gov. Northam says the Virginia Department of Health continues to hire contact tracers, and cases are down in the Northern Virginia region. However, the central Virginia area is seeing an uptick in cases. The Eastern/Tidewater region, though, is now seeing a larger increase in coronavirus cases.
Northam says Virginia is not seeing spikes like Florida or Texas, but reminds everyone that, “We don’t live in a vacuum.”
Northam is directing Virginia Department of Health and Virginia ABC teams to conduct unannounced visits to establishments across the state to make sure they are following regulations to slow spread of COVID-19. He said the decision was made after receiving many complaints of business owners/customers not being compliant with social distancing regulations and face mask requirements. This is statewide with focus on Hampton Roads. The permits and licenses of violators will be suspended.
Northam is proposing earlier cutoff for alcohol sales, saying the Virginia ABC is working on the details.
Northam says it will take everyone to move forward safely. He adds that the state continues to receive shipments of personal protective equipment, and that the supply is stable.
On schools and colleges reopening, Northam said one size does not fit all, and local school boards will be deciding their own reopening plans with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Education.
Northam said 938,559 Virginians have applied for unemployment.
DMV locations are reopening, with 41 reopened so far, but they are by appointment only. The DMV’s are serving 7,000 appointments per day.
Northam is reminding Virginians that we’ve come a long way since March but we can’t let down our guard.
