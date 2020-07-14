Gov. Northam requests plans for an earlier cutoff for some alcohol sales

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gov. Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Commission to make a plan that would create an earlier cutoff for alcohol sales at restaurants and bars.
While Virginia is staying in Phase 3 of reopening, this new guideline is one of a few from the governor that might change the lifestyle some have gotten used to.
These announcements come as Coronavirus cases in central Virginia have slowly increased. On July 10, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported a 7-day average positivity rate of 8%, the highest since May 23.
“This is not the end of the actions we may take, but the beginning,” Northam said at a press conference on Tuesday. “I am considering other actions as needed, such as reduction in the size of gatherings.”
Right now, in Phase 3 of reopening, you cannot sit at a bar, but you can order alcohol at bars and restaurants.
“[This plan] will affect the bar a little bit, but I think in the long run, it’s a good idea,” said Jessica Fields, a manager at Holly’s Diner in Charlottesville.
Fields said at those late-night hours, most people are there for the food.
“We get a lot more people in the industry, a lot of people that are leaving work that are really hungry,” she said.
The area in central Virginia with the most late-night drink options is near the University of Virginia. One UVA student is concerned the order won’t have its intended impact near grounds.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen - the impact that they’re looking for, especially at a place like UVA where people are just going to kind of disperse and then go to other gathering points,” rising 5th year Drew Tigges said.
Many establishments near grounds have previously adjusted hours to close earlier anyway.
An official from Gov. Northam’s office said more details on this direction will be announced in the coming days.
