Gardening more popular than ever amid pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the height of gardening season, and the pandemic has made the hobby more popular than ever.
Gardens are thriving at Azalea Park in Charlottesville, where in-city resident gardeners can rent plots for $50 a year. Some renters say despite it being an unusual year, their gardens are happy.
“It’s just really good, because there’s been a plenty amount of rain and sunshine, heat, just the right amount, it seems to be,” said garden plot renter Ruby Martin.
Since the pandemic began, seeds have been flying off the shelves at area stores. Gardeners at Azalea Park also say they’re happy to have city plots to use.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.