First Baptist Church receives $240,000 grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been 130 years since the First Baptist Church on West Main Street was built. Recently, members received news of an approved grant to help make repairs.
“It’s a huge huge blessing for us at First Baptist,” Church Trustee Alvin Edwards said.
First Baptist Church was built during a seven year period in the 1800s and will now undergo renovations.
“We want to thank DHR, Virginia Department of Historic Resources, for awarding us this grant of $240,000 which is funded by the National Park Service African American Civil Rights Grant,” Edwards said.
Edwards has a long list of things he wants to fix with the money. “The grant will be used for repairing the roof, the bell tower, the gutters. A lot of the bricks on the building need to be pointed,” Edwards said.
His wife, Patricia Edwards, started attending this church when she was 12-years-old. “I think it’ll be an encouragement to recognize that we will continue and we will be able to do what we’ve been doing in the community,” she said.
Patricia Edwards says it’s important to remember who helped build this church. “Some of them had previously been slaves and they would come here at night after working to build and work on this church by lamplight,” Patricia Edwards said. “So it’s just an incredible heritage and we are so excited to be able to continue it.”
Jerome Lee is a transitional pastor at First Baptist Church.
“It enables the church to be able to stand because this is an old building that needs to be propped up,” Pastor Lee said. “We’re thanking God for it.”
The repairs are coming during a difficult time in history, but Pastor Lee says it’s certainly lifting all of their spirits. “I had to almost hold Trustee Edwards down even though we were socially distanced. He was about to jump so high in the sky and shouting because he was so happy.”
