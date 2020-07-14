Fall without football will have major impacts on businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Once the calendar turns from August to September, college football takes over college towns around the country.
This year, due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, the season may not look the same, which will cause businesses to lose some revenue.
Cal Mincer at Mincer’s University of Virginia Imprinted Sportswear says if games are played without fans, or there’s no football at all, business will take a hit.
“It’s our biggest season of the year by far,” Mincer said. “Those weekends are basically our whole fall.”
Businesses around the UVA Corner have already taken big hits in 2020, but losses during football season may prove to be costly.
”I mean, it’s a pretty big deal those games, and especially this year with no graduation, no homecomings, no reunions, that kind of thing, the football games will be big, no matter what they’re like,” Mincer said.
And for some business, it could be the final blow.
”It could make a huge difference for some of the people around here for sure, us included, everyone,” said Mincer. “I bet it will be make or break for some people.”
Finch Boutique says they’ve started prepping for a fall season without football.
”We have started making some plans, mostly just not ordering as heavily for the football season as many sweaters and cold weather things, and making sure we can cancel some of our orders in the event that we have to close for any reason,” Finch Boutique Owner Jocelyn Churchman said.
Outside of the monetary impact, both businesses say they will miss the people the most.
”I will miss some of my favorite customers who come from, you know, southwestern Virginia, Northern Virginia,” Churchman said.
“The rush of trying to keep up on a game day is a lot of fun, I think.” Mincer said. “Trying to keep everything stocked and running around is a lot of fun for me, and I don’t know when the next that’ll happen with everything that’s going on.”
The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will announce its plan for football season by the end of July.
