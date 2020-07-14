Developers seeking personal pictures of old Monticello Dairy from the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The developers of the Dairy Market in Charlottesville are asking for your help with finding more pieces of the building’s history.
The building used to house Monticello Dairy, which served the Charlottesville community for more than 70 years. Stony Point Development Group is redeveloping it as a food market.
The company is asking people to share any old pictures they may have of anyone who worked at or was involved with Monticello Dairy. The plan is to preserve the pictures, and display them inside the building.
“We have lots of pics of the exterior of the building, but we are looking for pics of people on the inside. People love to see photos of folks who had something to do with the past, and that is what we are looking for,” Jodi Mills with Stony Point Development Group said. “We want to use them on a collage that pays tribute to the past, but also helps us look forward to the future.”
If you have any old pictures of Monticello Dairy, you can send them to the Dairy Market through Facebook.
Dairy Market is expected to open sometime in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.