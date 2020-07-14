2 dead, including 9-year-old boy, after crash in Buckingham Co.

BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead, including a 9-year-old boy, following a crash over the weekend in Buckingham County.
Virginia State Police were called on July 11 just before 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 15.
Police said a 2005 Honda Accord was heading south on Route 15 just south of Circle Drive when the driver crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a 2007 Ford Taurus that had driven off the road in an attempt to avoid the Honda.
The driver of the Honda, Nashon A. Arrington, 25, of Farmville, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, Cheyanne M. Watkins, 33, of Charlottesville, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were also three juvenile passengers in the Ford who were all taken to the hospital with varying levels of injury, police said. The following day, a 9-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries.
All of the juveniles were in safety restraints.
The crash continues to be investigated.
