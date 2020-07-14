City of Charlottesville launches new housing RELIEF fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is taking action to prevent people from losing their homes through the coronavirus pandemic.
A new relief fund of $792,000 dollars will provide short-term financial assistance to tenants and landlords in the city of Charlottesville in the form of rent payments.
It will also target and benefit people released from a correctional institution in 2020 and anyone who is currently homeless.
“We know that the moratorium on evictions has been lifted by the governor, so that means individuals who maybe got furloughed or laid off and and haven’t been able to keep up with their rent are now at risk of losing their housing,” Charlottesville Chief of Workforce Development Strategies Hollie Lee said. “So, it’s very important that we make sure that they maintain their housing.”
Applications are available online at www.charlottesville.gov/jobcenter.
