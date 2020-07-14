Charlottesville Parks and Recreation receives donation of park land

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation announced it received a donation of 1.44 acres of land that will be used as public park space.
David and Susan Landin donated the land near the intersection of Agnese St. and Rio Rd to the city. Charlottesville is planning on keeping the green space and making trails.
Parks and Recreation Planner Chris Gensic said the Landins offered the land to Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing, but it was too steep.
The space is near Meadow Creek, and Gensic says this makes it valuable for the community.
“This type of land in a city like Charlottesville is really nice to balance, as the city develops and grows and becomes more urban and more people move here, people like to have that access to nature right in their backyard,” Gensic said.
The Woodhaven community, which is located by the land, will be asked by the city how it would like to see the space used.
To view a map that displays where this land is, click here.
