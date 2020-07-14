Charlottesville City Schools consider September start date, all-virtual learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Public School leaders are adapting their thinking for the fall.
The latest update shared with the school community and posted online from Superintendent Rosa Atkins says school leaders are eyeing a September 8 start day. That would fall in line with the state date proposed for Albemarle County Public Schools.
They have three options for student learning right now; four days in-person for K-6 with hybrid options for 7-12, two days face-to-face for all students, and all virtual.
Options will likely be reviewed at the school board meeting Thursday, and parents should have received a telephone survey tonight. A web survey is also available right now for family feedback.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.