Albemarle Co. building crosswalks at Rio Road and Greenbriar Drive

The Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative (NIFI) program offered $1.3 million in one-time funding to support neighborhood-level improvement projects in Albemarle County’s development areas. Projects were selected through a community priority-setting process over several months in 2017. In all, nearly 500 community members participated in the NIFI process, submitting over 400 project ideas. Nine projects were ultimately recommended by the community and approved for funding by the Board of Supervisors. The approved projects demonstrate strong community support for improvements to recreational trails, urban walkability, and community placemaking.