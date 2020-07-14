Albemarle Co. building crosswalks at Rio Road and Greenbriar Drive

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A busy intersection will be getting safer for people to cross thanks to a new Albemarle County improvement project.
The intersection of Rio Road and Greenbriar Drive will be getting brand new crosswalks. The county project will add crosswalks at all four corners of the intersection, allowing people living on Greenbriar to access the bus stop on the other side of Rio.
The work will temporarily close the right turn lane on Greenbriar on July 14, and will impact the sidewalk after that.
“Crosswalks are essentially to make it safer, for anyone in the area, Greenbriar, which happens to be in the city, or any other - Dunlora,” Albemarle County Project Manage Neale Croft said. “Anyone who needs to can get across Rio Road.”
The project is budgeted to cost $210,000, and is expected to take 120 days.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE - 7/13/2020
Construction Begins on Greenbrier Drive/Rio Road Pedestrian Crossing
The right hand turn lane from Greenbrier Drive to Rio Road will be closed this Monday, July 13th and Tuesday, July 14th. Traffic control measures will be in place to coordinate turns in and out of Greenbrier Drive. In the upcoming weeks, sidewalk access will be affected. Signs will be in place to alert pedestrians.
This project was designed to connect residences with the bus stop across E. Rio Road and to improve pedestrian access in the area. It is one of nine Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative (NIFI) program projects initiated through a community-driven process.
Features of the project include:
- Crosswalks on all 4 corners of the Greenbrier Dr. Rio Rd. intersection.
- Pushbuttons on the pedestals for the crossing notification, audible warning included.
- Programmed signal length for Crossing (start, stop, countdown clock for crossing).
- ADA notification pad (yellow raised bumped surface) at all crosswalks.
- Pedestal signal heads for easy viewing.
About the NIFI Program
The Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative (NIFI) program offered $1.3 million in one-time funding to support neighborhood-level improvement projects in Albemarle County’s development areas. Projects were selected through a community priority-setting process over several months in 2017. In all, nearly 500 community members participated in the NIFI process, submitting over 400 project ideas. Nine projects were ultimately recommended by the community and approved for funding by the Board of Supervisors. The approved projects demonstrate strong community support for improvements to recreational trails, urban walkability, and community placemaking.
