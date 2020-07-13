Washinton NFL franchise officially retiring ‘Redskins’ name

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NFL franchise based in the Washington D.C. area will no longer be known as the ‘Redskins,' as the team announced on Monday it would be retiring the name and logo.
The 87-year-old nickname is viewed as a racial slur against Native Americans.
The team, which plays its home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, has not announced a new name, but the decision to change came after pressure from corporate sponsors.
Warriors, Senators, Red Wolves, and Red Tails are some of the alternative names being presented by fans and players.
Washington NFL Team Media Release:
On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.
Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.
Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.
